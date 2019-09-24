Ex-band director pleads guilty to 9 counts of sexual assault

FITZGERALD, Ga. (AP) — A former Georgia high school band director has pleaded guilty to nine counts of sexual assault and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

WALB-TV reports Jonathan Kelly pleaded guilty Monday and was also sentenced to 15 years of probation after his prison sentence. Kelly was arrested and indicted in May.

Prosecutors say the former band director at Fitzgerald High School “engaged in various repeated sexual acts with two different students” both on and off campus. Court documents say the incidents happened between 2013 and 2017.

