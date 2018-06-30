FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Maine increases coverage for chiropractic treatment

 
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine’s Medicaid program will start covering chiropractic exams under a new law.

The law will cost about $67,000 from Maine’s general fund and $122,000 in federal funds.

Republican Gov. Paul LePage signed the bill into law on June 25.

MaineCare will begin reimbursing chiropractic evaluation and management examinations performed by a licensed chiropractic doctor.

The Department of Health and Human Services told lawmakers last year that state law only covered services to correct a dislocation of the vertebrae.

The Maine Chiropractic Association’s representative John Royce told lawmakers that meant doctors would refer patients out of their office to other providers and that patients living with chronic pain seek drug-free options.