US Coast Guard says lobster boat accidentally sunk

 
CHEBEAGUE ISLAND, Maine (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says the sinking of a wooden lobster boat in Casco Bay was an accident.

The vessel was reported Saturday afternoon near Chandler’s Cove off Chebeague Island. The Coast Guard said no one was injured or at risk at any point.

Coast Guard petty officer Frederick Drake told the Portland Press Herald that the boat was older and had dried out while sitting in a yard. He said the vessel had started taking on water before it submerged.

The officer didn’t identify the owner but said that the owner intends to salvage the boat. He said didn’t know if there were any legal deadlines for the owner to remove the submerged boat.