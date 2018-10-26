Bad smell bothers Ventura County residents

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — Officials pledge to figure out what is causing a stink in two Ventura County coastal communities.

The Ventura County Star reports residents of Port Hueneme (wy-nee-mee) and south Oxnard have been noticing a bad smell that comes and goes.

Some suspect it comes from a wastewater treatment plant or a paper recycling facility.

Oxnard Assistant Public Works Director Thien Ng says the cause of the odor is unknown but the city is going to find out.

He notes the wastewater plant has been there for 50 years.

A community meeting will discuss the problem on Saturday.

Information from: Ventura County Star, http://venturacountystar.com