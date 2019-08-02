Health center temporarily evacuated due to work-related fire

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Authorities say an outpatient health care center in New Hampshire was evacuated for about an hour because of a fire in a loading dock area.

Fire officials in Manchester say the fire started at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock center Friday by workmen using a plasma cutter to remove structural steel in the loading dock area. The tool uses compressed gas.

They said the fire was put out by a dry chemical agent because of the proximity of high-voltage electrical components.

No one was hurt.