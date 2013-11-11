Police: 5 die in plane crash in northwest Ontario

RED LAKE, Ontario (AP) — Ontario Provincial Police are confirming that five people have died in a plane crash in northwestern Ontario.

Police also confirm there are two survivors.

A person who answered the phone for the Red Lake fire department late Sunday said only that the plane crashed near the airport.

The aircraft was operated by Bearskin Airlines. Bearskin’s website indicates the airline operates only one model, the Fairchild Metroliner, a twin turboprop that can seat 19 passengers.

It’s not the first time a Bearskin plane has crashed. In May 1995, one of the airline’s planes collided with a Piper Navajo near the Sioux Lookout airport, killing all eight people on board the two aircraft.