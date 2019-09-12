Elementary school teacher faces child pornography charge

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island State Police have arrested an elementary school music teacher on a child pornography charge.

Anthony Martin was held on $5,000 bond at a court appearance Thursday. He did not enter a plea and was referred to the public defender’s office.

Police say the 52-year-old Lincoln resident teaches at two elementary schools in North Providence.

Martin was arrested after an investigation into someone allegedly accessing child pornography from an internet connection at Martin’s home address.

Police executed a search warrant at the address and identified Martin as the alleged owner of digital media used to possess the child pornography.

North Providence Superintendent in an email to parents said “there is no evidence at this time that any of our students are involved.”

Martin was placed on leave.