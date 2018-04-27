FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Mom: Man charged in Oklahoma killings ‘didn’t know anything’

 
VINITA, Okla. (AP) — A woman says the man charged in the 1999 deaths of an Oklahoma couple and the disappearance of her teenage daughter and a friend “didn’t know anything” about where the missing girls are.

Lorene Bible questioned 66-year-old Ronnie Dean Busick Thursday at the Craig County jail. Busick was charged Monday with four counts of first-degree murder in the killings of Danny and Kathy Freeman, their daughter Ashley Freeman and Bible’s daughter, Lauria.

Danny and Kathy Freeman were shot in the head and their bodies were left in their burning home in northeastern Oklahoma, near the Kansas border. Investigators believe the teens were killed later, but their bodies haven’t been found.

The Tulsa World reports Bible told Busick she was speaking to him to find her daughter, not to attack him.