4 from Canadian and Irish firm face US fraud case in Nevada

 
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Four former Canadian and Irish payment processing firm executives are accused in U.S. court in Nevada of heading a massive international mail fraud scheme offering fake prizes.

PacNet Services founder Rosanne Day, part-owner Robert Paul Davis, marketing chief Genevieve Renee Frappier and compliance officer Miles Kelly are named in an indictment filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Las Vegas.

A Justice Department statement says each faces conspiracy, fraud and money laundering charges. Court documents don’t say whether they have attorneys.

The indictment says Day oversaw PacNet’s headquarters in Vancouver, Canada, and Davis headed a PacNet office in Shannon, Ireland.

The indictment says PacNet operated from about 1994 to 2016, processing payments for mass-mailers that told vulnerable and elderly victims they could redeem valuable prizes if they paid a fee.