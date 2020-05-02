2 Arkansas inmates die from virus as business reopen nears

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

2 Arkansas inmates die from virus as business reopen nears

By ANDREW DeMILLO and JIM VERTUNO
 
Share

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas (AP) — Two Arkansas prisoners died from the illness caused by the coronavirus, health officials said Saturday, as Gov. Asa Hutchinson urged residents to “tip very generously” when businesses shuttered due to the virus reopen in the coming days.

The two inmates were from the Cummins Unit, where at least 860 prisoners have tested positive. Both of the inmates who died were in their 60s.

Health officials announced the deaths as the state prepared to start rolling back its coronavirus restrictions next week, with gyms opening on Monday.

Arkansas is among a handful of states where governors did not issue broad stay-at-home orders seen in most of the U.S. during the coronavirus pandemic, but Hutchinson has imposed other restrictions.

Other news
A man steps over a fallen tree in the aftermath of Typhoon Doksuri in Jinjiang city in southeastern China's Fujian province Friday, July 28, 2023. Typhoon Doksuri has made landfall in China after bringing deadly landslides to the Philippines. (Chinatopix via AP)
Typhoon Doksuri is downgraded to tropical storm status as it leaves southern China
Dallas Wings forward Satou Sabally (0) celebrates after sinking a 3-point basket in the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Washington Mystics, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Sabally records 1st triple-double in the Wings’ history; Storm ends 10-game skid
Chicago Cubs' Patrick Wisdom rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Friday, July 28, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Wisdom homers, Mancini has RBI single as Cubs beat Cardinals 3-2 for seventh straight win

Restaurants can reopen their dining rooms May 11, but only at one-third their capacity. Hair salons, barbershops, tattoo shops and message therapists can reopen Wednesday with new rules on customer interaction.

Hutchinson said he hoped Arkansans would spend money at the businesses, but follow the social distancing measures such as wearing a mask. The Republican governor said restaurant workers won’t make as much with smaller crowds in dining rooms.

“I hope we all tip very generously,” Hutchinson said. “They’re not going to have the same level of tip income ... It’s not the ideal circumstance.”

The Cummins inmates who died were undergoing treatment at an area hospital, and one was on a ventilator at the time of his death. The department did not identify the inmates, who were serving life sentences.

Later Saturday, Department of Corrections Chief of Staff Solomon Graves said a group of inmates at Cummins set fire to what appeared to be a trash can inside their barracks and broke some windows. Graves said there were no other reports of damage or injuries in the incident, which he said occurred late in the afternoon or early evening.

The Cummins virus cases have prompted a lawsuit by a group of inmates who have accused the state of not doing enough to prevent its spread throughout the prison system.

Health officials announced Saturday the state has at least 3,372 infections, although the number is likely higher because many people have not been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

The number of deaths from COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, rose from 64 to 73.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

___

Vertuno reported from Austin, Texas

___

Check out more of the AP’s coronavirus coverage at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak