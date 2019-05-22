FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Defendant says he doesn’t recall if he shot 8 at church

By JONATHAN MATTISE
 
Share

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The man accused of fatally shooting one person and wounding seven others at a Nashville church in 2017 testified Wednesday that he can’t remember if he did it.

In a Nashville courtroom, a prosecutor repeatedly asked 27-year-old Emanuel Kidega Samson about his testimony that he had spotty-at-best memories of what happened at Burnette Chapel Church of Christ, and the moments before and after the shooting.

Samson testified that his mental health disorders have caused lapses in memory and constant shifts from feelings of ecstasy to thoughts of suicide, which he said he had the morning of the shooting. He said he’s on medication now in jail and his thoughts have “slowed down drastically.”

Samson said his memory kicks in at the tail end of the church shooting, when he shot himself in the chest during a tussle with a congregant who authorities say saved lives.

Other news
Jessica Nunez, the mother of a girl who went missing days before her 15th birthday in 2019, listens as Glendale police Sgt. Patrick Beaumler speaks during a press conference on the first anniversary of her daughter's disappearance on Sept. 15, 2020, at Glendale Regional Public Safety Training Center in Glendale, Ariz. Authorities announced Wednesday, July 26, 2023, that Nunez's daughter walked into a small-town police station in Montana this week. (The Arizona Republic via AP)
Arizona mom never stopped looking for her missing daughter. She showed up 4 years later in Montana
FILE - Colorado coach Deion Sanders, left, leads longtime supporter Peggy Coppom to kick the football before the team's spring practice NCAA college football game April 22, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. Coppom, 98, said she's excited about Colorado's return to the Big 12 in 2024. She has attended Colorado football games since 1940. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Big 12 not quite the same, but it feels like home to a 98-year-old Colorado fan
AfD co-leaders Tino Chrupalla, left, and Alice Weidel arrive at the Alternative for Germany, or AfD, federal party conference at the Magdeburg Messe, Germany, Friday, July 28, 2023. The 10-year-old AfD gathered in the eastern city of Magdeburg for a convention stretching over the next two weekends at which it plans to choose candidates and set its policy platform for next June's European Parliament election. (Carsten Koall/dpa via AP)
German far-right leader urges conservatives to break down ‘firewall’ against his party

In turn, Nashville Deputy District Attorney Amy Hunter asked Samson if he chooses what he wants to remember.

“So, you remember driving to the church. You remember being outside the church. You remember generally where you parked at the church,” Hunter asked. “You remember somebody walking by you when you were sitting out by the church. ...You remember having the mask on. You remember having a gun. But, conveniently, you don’t remember shooting any of these people, or shooting at them. Is that right?”

“Yes, that’s right,” Samson replied.

Prosecutors have said they’re seeking life without parole for Samson, who faces a 43-count indictment, including a first-degree murder charge. The jury is expected to receive the case Thursday.

Samson, who used to attend the church, is black and the victims are white. Hunter has explained that a note in Samson’s car cited white supremacist Dylann Roof’s massacre at a black church in Charleston, South Carolina, in 2015. It also referred to the red, black and green Pan-African flag, sometimes called RBG.

“Dylann Roof is less than nothing,” the note read, Hunter said. “The blood that 10 of your kind will shed is that of the color upon the RBG flag in terms of vengeance.” The note included an expletive and ended with a smiley face, Hunter said.

Samson said he can’t say whether or not he wrote the note.

But what he did say he remembers is writing what the defense described as a suicide note to his then-girlfriend that day.

“I’m terribly sorry for not living up to your expectations, my queen. It’s no secret that I never deserved you, so it’s just a bullet. Haha. Get it? LOL,” the note read in part, according to testimony.

“What I remember thinking and feeling those days, or that day in particular, is waking up and just wanting to end my life,” Samson said. “I was extremely depressive and I felt kind of numb.”

The judge limited what could be said in front of jurors about Samson’s mental illnesses Wednesday. Hunter said a mental health defense couldn’t be considered because a doctor previously “wouldn’t make a diagnosis that would say that he was acting in a particular way because of a mental health defense.”

Before the trial, the judge largely shielded details about the case from public view. At an open hearing in April, it was revealed that a psychiatrist diagnosed Samson with “schizoaffective disorder bipolar type” and post-traumatic stress disorder after an abusive, violent upbringing.

At one point Wednesday, with the jury out of the room, Samson’s father testified that he tried to convince authorities to take away Samson’s guns after he sent a suicidal text in the summer of 2017.

“They said no, that is his civil right and they cannot do it,” Vanansio Samson testified. “If (police) had detained him and taken him for an evaluation that time, because I believe that sickness was out there, we would have not been sitting here today, or this tragedy would have not happened.”