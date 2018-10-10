FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Utah man arrested in New Mexico for alleged officer assault

 
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The FBI has arrested a Utah man who allegedly assaulted a federal officer in Laguna, New Mexico.

They say 20-year-old Brad Porter Halverson of Morgan was taken into custody Tuesday at a hospital in Albuquerque.

FBI officials say federal officers confronted Halverson after he allegedly shot at a tractor-trailer on Interstate 40 and drove to Laguna Pueblo.

They say Halverson allegedly pointed a rifle at officers and they fired shots at him.

Halverson was taken to the University of New Mexico Hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds that were not considered life threatening.

No officers were injured.

Halverson is expected to have an initial appearance Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Albuquerque.

It’s unclear if he has a lawyer yet for his case.