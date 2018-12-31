FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Famed Philly diner to end overnight hours, reflecting trend

 
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — One of Philadelphia’s classic diners is ending its overnight shift, reflecting changes in the way people eat and socialize.

The Penrose Diner will go to a 6 a.m.-to-midnight starting Monday. The eatery has featured 24-hour service for the last 50 years.

An owner tells The Philadelphia Inquirer that younger people drive less frequently when they go out to clubs, and don’t want to take two trips on a car service late at night to stop for food.

Food delivery services also have cut into in-person traffic at diners, and convenience stores such as WaWa offer late-night alternatives.

Few full-time, 24-hour diners remain in Philadelphia, though some are open 24 hours on weekends.

