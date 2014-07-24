Illinois 7-year-old dies after bike, car collision

ROWE, Ill. (AP) — Illinois officials say a 7-year-old boy has died after being hit by a car while riding his bike.

The Peoria County coroner tells the (Bloomington) Pantagraph (http://bit.ly/1peH8tv ) Blake Seifers died Monday of multiple injuries.

The Livingston County sheriff says the Rowe boy was biking Saturday afternoon when he was struck by a car. He was taken to a Pontiac medical center before being flown to Children’s Hospital of Illinois in Peoria.

The sheriff says no tickets have been issued and the investigation is ongoing. He declined to release the name of the driver.

