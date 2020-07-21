2 boaters charged 1 year after fatal crash on Georgia lake

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

2 boaters charged 1 year after fatal crash on Georgia lake

 
CANTON, Ga. (AP) — Two men have been charged with homicide by vessel in a boat crash that killed a Georgia woman nearly a year ago, according to authorities.

Michael Howard Goodman, 64, and Richard Scott Goodwin, 57, surrendered to authorities last week on the charge, as well as a misdemeanor for failure to follow “rules of the road for boats,” according to Cherokee County Solicitor-General Todd Hayes.

Lynn Shepard, 47, was a passenger on a personal watercraft driven by Goodwin and Goodman was operating a ski boat when the vessels collided on Lake Allatoona in August 2019, news outlets have reported.

Goodwin recovered after suffering serious injuries in the crash.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said accounts on how the crash happened differed, but both vessels were damaged.

The two men were released on bond. It was unclear whether they had attorneys who could comment for them.