Court to hear arguments in Oswego Lake access case

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Supreme Court hears arguments Friday in the long-running case about whether the general public should have access to Oswego Lake.

The Lake Oswego City Council passed a rule in 2012 that prohibits accessing the lake from adjoining public parks. To gain access, you generally have to be a member of the Lake Oswego Corporation, a private nonprofit comprised of homeowners who live near the lake.

Mark Kramer, a kayaker, and Todd Prager, a swimmer, filed a lawsuit challenging the rule. They contend that under Oregon law, all navigable waterways are public and must be accessible from public land.

A Clackamas County judge sided with the city and the Oregon Court of Appeals followed suit. The state Supreme Court agreed to review the case, and will do so at a Friday session at Aloha High School.

Scott Lazenby, the city manager for Lake Oswego, told Oregon Public Broadcasting that it’s important for cities to be able to set rules for their own parks. He said there are many ways for the public to enjoy the lake, such as looking at it from the park.

“You can enjoy it from a distance,” Lazenby said.

Karl Anuta, a Portland attorney who wrote a friend of the court brief on behalf of the Northwest Association of Steelheaders, said it’s OK for the city to make park rules. But, he said, the rules must apply to everyone equally. He said the city has essentially created a residency requirement for lake access, which divides the public.

He’s concerned the case could set a dangerous precedent.

“If the City of Lake Oswego can put residency or corporation members as a restriction to access on public waters through public parks, then there’s nothing to prevent other municipalities like the city of Maupin on the Deschutes River,” Anuta told OPB. “Or what if the city of Salem did that to the Willamette River? What if the city of Grants Pass did that to the Rogue River?”

