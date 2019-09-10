Florida plant squeezed, no more juice processing

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Florida plant squeezed, no more juice processing

By MIKE SCHNEIDER
 
Share

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — One of only a handful of orange juice-processing plants left in Florida stopped processing fruit Tuesday in yet another sign of the havoc that imported juice, diseases and Hurricane Irma have had on the fortunes of the state’s signature crop.

Officials at U.S. Sugar-owned Southern Gardens Citrus announced the end of processing at its plant in southwest Florida a month before the start of the next growing season in Florida.

Southern Gardens will have its fruit processed at other plants. It will bring the juice back for storage and then distribution to its customers. Shipping, growing and research operations also will continue at the plant, company officials said.

Company officials said the plant was built a quarter century ago to process 20 million boxes of fruit, but it only processed 6.5 million boxes of citrus last year.

Other news
Combat boots and dog tags worn by Alan Alda as he portrayed the wisecracking surgeon Hawkeye on the beloved television series "M-A-S-H" are displayed at Heritage Auctions in Irving, Texas, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. The items are up auction on July 28. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Boots and dog tags Alan Alda wore on ‘M-A-S-H’ sell at auction for $125,000 that will go to charity
Land-based windmills in Atlantic City turn on Thursday, July 20, 2023. On Thursday, July 27, two groups opposed to offshore wind projects sued New Jersey and the Danish offshore wind energy developer Orsted seeking to overturn the tax break. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)
Offshore wind foes sue New Jersey and Danish turbine developer over tax break
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Sen. McConnell says he plans to serve his full term as leader despite questions about his health

Like many in Florida’s citrus industry, Southern Gardens has been hurt by a flood of imported orange juice from Brazil and Mexico, company officials said.

Citrus diseases and Hurricane Irma in 2017 caused drops in the number of citrus Florida produces and that void has been filled with juice imported from Brazil and Mexico. Most of Florida’s oranges are used to produce juice.

“Our processing plant was built to efficiently produce much more juice than we can sell due to the current market situation, something that, unfortunately, has become common throughout the Florida industry,” Southern Gardens president Dan Casper said in a statement.

Florida Citrus Mutual, the industry’s advocacy group, said Florida now has seven major citrus processing plants left in the state, down from around 30 processors two decades ago. Those plants are owned by Tropicana, Florida Natural, Peace River Citrus and Cutrale Citrus Juices.

“It’s all in the numbers,” said Andrew Meadows, a spokesman for Florida Citrus Mutual. “The size of our crop has decreased dramatically over the last 12 to 15 years. These plants need fruit to justify the expense, and we’re not just producing the amount of fruit that is needed for the capacity.”

For more than a dozen years, Florida’s citrus industry has been battling two devastating diseases, citrus greening and citrus canker, that have drastically cut fruit production. Hurricane Irma in 2017 also devastated citrus groves at the beginning of the 2017-2018 growing season.

Florida produced 71.6 million boxes of oranges during the last season. It was a welcome increase from the 45 million boxes produced in the 2017-2018 growing season, but well below the 169.7 million boxes of oranges produced a decade ago.

Southern Gardens officials wouldn’t say how many workers they expect to lose from the stop of fruit processing at the plant, but they said they hope to minimize job losses by transferring workers to other operations.

___

Follow Mike Schneider on Twitter at https://twitter.com/MikeSchneiderAP