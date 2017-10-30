FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Woman gets 4 years in prison for running check fraud scheme

 
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The ringleader of a check fraud scheme that defrauded several Rhode Island banks has been sentenced to four years in prison.

Federal prosecutors say 21-year-old Taquala Wigginton, of Providence, was sentenced last week not only for the check fraud scheme but also for violating the terms of her release in relation to a previous federal conviction for conspiracy to commit bank fraud.

Wigginton pleaded guilty in July.

Authorities say from at least October 2015 to February 2017, Wigginton led a conspiracy to defraud several banks through the use of fraudulent and stolen checks. The checks were deposited into real bank accounts, and then the funds withdrawn. As part of the scheme, Wigginton recruited people who surrendered control of their bank accounts and PINs to her.