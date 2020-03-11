Report: Land for $9.4B complex could hold 7 slave cemeteries

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Report: Land for $9.4B complex could hold 7 slave cemeteries

By JANET McCONNAUGHEY
 
Share

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Land bought for a Taiwan company’s planned $9.4 billion plastics complex may hold as many as seven slave cemeteries — five more than previously thought, local activists said Wednesday.

The 146-page report from Coastal Environments Inc. said the 2,500-acre (1,000-hectare) site holds five previously unknown areas that archaeologists concluded may hold the graves of slaves, in addition to two mapped in the late 1800s.

A community group called Rise St. James sent a letter about the report on Wednesday to St. James Parish Council members in hopes of convincing them to revoke permits for the Formosa Plastics Group member called FG LA LLC, said founder Sharon Lavigne.

“We sent a letter to the parish ... because the parish don’t try to find anything for themselves so Rise St. James has to do the job for the council,” she said during a news conference livestreamed from just outside a gate on the Formosa grounds.

Other news
Seattle Storm coach Noelle Quinn, left, welcomes Jewell Loyd back to the bench during the second half of the team's WNBA basketball game against the Chicago Sky on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Chicago. The Storm won 83-74. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Magbegor has 17 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists, Storm snaps 10-game skid with 83-74 win over Sky
FILE - This March 23, 2023, booking photo provided by the Cheshire Police Department shows Dennis Hernandez, former UConn football player and older brother of late New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez. Dennis is now facing federal threatening and stalking charges. Authorities say he threatened to shoot up the University of Connecticut and kill three people in another state. He was ordered held after his appearance Friday, July 28, 2023, in a Hartford federal court. (Cheshire Police Department via AP, File)
Aaron Hernandez’s brother now facing federal charges over alleged threatening messages
Lee Hodges tees off on the fourth hole during the second round of the 3M Open golf tournament at Tournament Players Club on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Blaine, Minn. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Lee Hodges leads the 3M Open, while Justin Thomas misses the cut to hurt his playoff hopes

She and five members of her group were later able to visit one of the sites marked on the old map, but it took about an hour and intervention by sheriff’s deputies before a guard let them through the gate, she said. The group had a letter from the sheriff saying state law allowed relatives and friends access to burial grounds, she said.

FG LA, which plans a complex of 10 chemical plants and four other major facilities on the site, has followed the law throughout and has fenced off the graveyard it did find, spokeswoman Janile Parks said in an email from a public relations firm. She said the company is reviewing and evaluating the report.

The other possible site is in an area where earth was dug out to use in other places before Formosa bought the land. If it ever was a burial site, earlier owners destroyed any evidence, Parks said.

“FG will continue to be respectful of historical burial grounds and will continue to follow all applicable local, state and federal laws and regulations related to land use and cultural resources,” she wrote.

The Parish Council’s chairman and vice chairman did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment about the archaeological report.

Archaeologists matched buildings, roads and other features on various maps made from the 1870s on, as well as aerial and satellite photographs made between 1940 and 2018. They then layered those images in a computer to look for anomalies, according to the report.

For instance, the report said, “A low, wet area with willow trees in an otherwise plowed field could be all that remains of a former sugarhouse pond. Likewise, a small stand of trees in a plowed field might be avoided because it contained headstones or was known to have been a cemetery.”

An archaeologist from Coastal Environments notified the state in 2018 that U.S. Coast Survey maps from 1877 and 1878 showed crosses denoting cemeteries.

For the new report, the company also made overlays of the trenches dug to look for evidence of a cemetery in the area where FG found no remains or other evidence. It found that one set of trenches extended to just outside the immediate area where a cross was marked and the second was farther away.

“Were they actually looking for the gravesites or not?” asked Rise member Gail LeBoeuf.

Coastal Environments archaeologists did the work on their own time, according to the Center for Constitutional Rights, which represents Rise St. James and other groups in suits seeking to overturn FG LA’s federal and state permits.