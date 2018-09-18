FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Police: Gas station worker stops sexual assault on customer

 
Share

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Police say a gas station employee in South Carolina has stopped a man from sexually assaulting a female customer.

Police tell The Greenville News the convenience store clerk struck Xedrin Kilgore and subdued him until police arrived.

Police and online jail records say Kilgore has been charged with second-degree assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct.

Records show Kilgore was in jail on Monday. It is unclear if he has a lawyer who could comment.

Police say the employee exited the store and began hitting Kilgore after a woman said the suspect had fondled her inside. According to authorities, she told police that the man followed her to her car after she left the store and continued to threaten and attack her until the clerk intervened.

___

Information from: The Greenville News, http://www.greenvillenews.com