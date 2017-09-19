FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Federal officials designate Mississippi fish as threatened

By JEFF AMY
 
Share

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A 2½-inch-long (6-centimeter-long) fish once found in Louisiana and Mississippi but now known only in part of its historic Mississippi range will soon be designated as threatened, federal authorities said Tuesday .

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service proposed the listing last year and will make it official on October 20.

The pearl darter is named for the Pearl River, but is no longer found there or in any of its tributaries. Instead, remaining populations are found along the Pascagoula River system in southeast Mississippi, about 43 percent of the fish’s historic range.

The listing will have little impact on private property owners, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service spokeswoman Connie Dickard said. However, federally-funded projects will have to take precautions not to harm the fish. Because the darter’s range overlaps two other threatened species, the Gulf sturgeon and yellow-blotched map turtle, government agencies are already likely taking those precautions.

Other news
In this photo released by the Merced County Sheriff's Office is the scene where deputies located multiple people processing several hundreds of pounds of finished marijuana product in Merced, Calif., Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Dozens of people who apparently were smuggled into the United States were found working and living in "horrible" conditions at an illegal marijuana plant in California's Central Valley, authorities announced Thursday. (Merced County Sheriff's Office via AP)
Dozens of smuggled people found working in ‘horrible’ conditions at illegal California pot plant
Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck speaks during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days at Lucas Oil Stadium, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck defends program against allegations he calls ‘baseless’
The exterior of Praxis Landmark Recovery facility on Bodnar Drive, southeast of Mishawaka, Ind., is shown Tuesday, July 11, 2023. Northern Indiana police have asked state officials to revoke the license of Praxis Landmark Recovery, where three patients recently died within a week, saying that the less than year-old center is endangering its residents and placing a strain on law enforcement. (Greg Swiercz/South Bend Tribune via AP)
Indiana revokes licenses for 3 Landmark Recovery addiction treatment centers after 3 deaths

The federal agency says the fish is threatened by pollution from erosion, sand and gravel mining, wastewater plants and factories. The small population means a catastrophic pollution spill or poor genetic diversity also threaten the darter’s survival. A proposal to create two recreational lakes by damming Little and Big Cedar Creeks, which flow into the Pascagoula River, could also cause problems for the fish, the agency has said.

It’s unclear how many of the fish remain. Biologists for the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks conducted an extensive search for the darter in its namesake Pearl River and its tributary, the Strong River, over the last year, said Matt Roberts, the department’s research program coordinator. Nets, trawling, and DNA tests of water collected from the rivers found no evidence that the darter is still present there.

The news was better in the Pascagoula system. In addition to documenting known populations in the Pascagoula, Leaf and Chickasawhay rivers, Roberts said sampling confirmed the fish is present in some smaller tributaries, including Black Creek and Okatoma Creek.

“We will find them if we’re looking for them in that drainage,” Roberts said. “We know where to go.”

Dickard said the federal government will propose a recovery plan for the darter, but that process won’t even start for about two years. She said it’s unclear whether officials will try to reintroduce the fish to the Pearl River.

“When you recover a species, you do try to look for alternative locations and you do look to recover the historic range,” she said.

The darter was listed following a 2011 settlement requiring the government to consider protections for more than 800 plant and animal species. That settlement came following actions undertaken by the Center for Biological Diversity , a Tucson, Arizona-based nonprofit. The center hailed the listing of the darter and two other species Tuesday, saying it was pleased actions hadn’t been blocked by appointees of President Donald Trump.

___

Follow Jeff Amy at: http://twitter.com/jeffamy . Read his work at https://www.apnews.com/search/Jeff_Amy .