Arrest made in hit-and-run pedestrian death in St. Cloud

 
ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) — Police say they’ve made an arrest in a hit-and-run pedestrian death in St. Cloud.

Authorities say an 84-year-old St. Cloud man was walking along 5th Avenue about 3 p.m. Wednesday when he was struck. The motorist fled the scene.

The victim, identified as Mohammed Aga Intale, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital where he later died of his injuries. Police say several witnesses were able to identify the vehicle involved and officers arrested a 20-year-old man at a residence and booked him into the Stearns County Jail.

The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting in this investigation.