Invasions of indigenous land in Brazil rise under Bolsonaro

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Invasions of indigenous land in Brazil rise under Bolsonaro

By MAURICIO SAVARESE
 
Share

SAO PAULO (AP) — The number of invasions of indigenous lands in Brazil has jumped in the first nine months of President Jair Bolsonaro’s administration, a Brazilian Catholic Church agency said Tuesday.

The Missionary Indigenous Council said illegal miners, loggers and tappers of natural resources are involved in most of the invasions.

The council reported at least 160 cases of “possessive invasions, illegal exploitation of natural resources of damage to heritage” on indigenous lands in the first nine months of 2019. There were 111 recorded cases for all of last year under conservative President Michel Temer.

The far-right Bolsonaro, who has the support of Brazil’s powerful agro-business sector, has often complained that indigenous lands cover too much of Brazil and that development there should be easier. Critics say that encourages invaders seeking to exploit them.

Other news
VinFast CEO Le Thi Thu Thuy, left, and Gov. Roy Cooper participate in a a groundbreaking ceremony Friday, July 28, 2003, at the future site of a VinFast plant, an electric vehicle manufacturer, in Moncure, N.C. (Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP)
Vietnam car maker begins build for North Carolina electric vehicle plant that will employ thousands
District Attorney Tom Durden of Georgia's Atlantic Judicial Circuit speaks at a news conference, May 8, 2020, in Brunswick, Georgia, about the killing of Ahmaud Arbery. Durden, the longtime prosecutor who won convictions in Georgia's infamous “tomato patch” killing and called in state investigators to build a case against the men who killed Ahmaud Arbery has died. Durden was 66. AP Photo/Russ Bynum)
Tom Durden, Georgia DA who ordered takeover of stalled Ahmaud Arbery investigation, dies at 66
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge speaks to reporters before a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, July 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Aaron Judge comes off injured list before Yankees open series at Baltimore

Catholic priest Roque Paloschi, who heads the council, said in a press conference that Bolsonaro’s “aggressive rhetoric fuels violence against indigenous land and peoples.”

The council’s report said 13 of Brazil’s 26 states reported indigenous lands invasions in 2018. This year that figure rose to 19 states.

Roberto Liebgott, a coordinator of the report, said the current situation is “more worrying for indigenous peoples than in any previous administration.”

In his first speech at the United Nations’ General Assembly, a pugnacious Bolsonaro denied his administration works against indigenous peoples, insisting they are being used as a tool by non-profit organizations and foreign powers to violate Brazil’s sovereignty in the Amazon.

“Those who attack us are not worried about the indigenous peoples, but about the mineral richness” of the Amazon rainforest, Bolsonaro said at the U.N.

His pledge to avoid demarcating indigenous land drew criticism from Amnesty International.

“We will continue calling on the authorities to fulfill their constitutional and international human rights law obligations to demarcate and protect indigenous lands,” the human rights group said in a statement.