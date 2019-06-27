FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
James fires England to a 1-0 win over Denmark
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras is hit by the bat as Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ follows through on a swing during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 27, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
Catcher Contreras hit in the head
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Greece: Wildfire contained near arms factory

 
Share

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Firefighters battled for hours Thursday to contain a wildfire near an arms factory some 50 kilometers (30 miles) south of Athens, while the blaze forced the evacuation of a small refugee camp but did not threaten homes.

The fire service said three water-dropping helicopters assisted more than 40 firefighters with 19 fire engines and water trucks near the town of Lavrio, southeast of the capital. Strong winds fanned the flames through low vegetation.

The blaze did not directly threaten the arms plant, authorities said. They said about 50 refugees were moved from their nearby camp as a precaution.

Another wildfire on the island of Evia was reported under partial control.

Wildfires are common during Greece’s hot, arid summers. Last year, 101 people died when a blaze swept through a seaside resort east of Athens.