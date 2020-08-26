Phoenix OKs payout after police point guns over stolen doll

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Phoenix OKs payout after police point guns over stolen doll

By TERRY TANG
 
Share

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix City Council agreed Wednesday to pay a settlement to a Black couple who had police officers point guns at them in front of their children last year after their young daughter took a doll from a store without their knowledge.

Iesha Harper said at a news conference that she and Dravon Ames will receive $475,000. It stems from a $10 million claim that the couple’s attorney, former state Attorney General Tom Horne, filed in June 2019. The claim, a precursor to a lawsuit, alleged excessive force by police and a violation of the family’s civil rights.

“I just want to say I’m glad we got justice. It’s been hell dealing with my kids and everything that happened,” said Harper, adding that her children have been left with anxiety.

City leaders passed the settlement with a 6-2 vote.

Other news
Seattle Mariners pitcher Logan Gilbert throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning during a baseball game, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
Mariners score 4 runs in the 1st, cruise to a 5-2 win over the sliding Diamondbacks
New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole throws a pitch to the Baltimore Orioles during the second inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Santander hits 9th-inning homer to give Orioles 1-0 win over Yankees and spoil Judge’s return
In this Handout photo released by Sri Lanka President's office shows, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickermesinghe shakes hand with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron during a meeting in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Friday, July 28, 2023. French President Emmanuel Macron held discussions with his Sri Lankan counterpart on an open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region and other areas such as politics, maritime activities and climate change in a first-ever visit by a French leader to the Indian Ocean island nation. (Sri Lanka President's office via AP)
French President Macron visits his counterpart in Sri Lanka

“I know the money won’t take away the trauma or the harm that’s been caused, but I hope the children will have a better life for it,” Councilman Carlos Garcia said.

The settlement comes during a national reckoning over racism and police brutality and as violence has erupted at protests in Wisconsin over the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man.

The Phoenix Police Department, in the nation’s fifth-largest city, has been criticized for its use of force, which disproportionately affects Black and Native American residents, The Arizona Republic reported. The department also has one of the highest shooting rates in the country.

The payment would be one of the latest by the city over police actions. Payouts in connection to excessive-force or wrongful-death claims have totaled millions of dollars in the last several years, The Republic reported.

The police encounter with Ames and Harper in May 2019 got widespread attention when bystander video spread online. Afterward, the police chief fired an officer and the department required a written report whenever an officer points a gun at someone. The mayor also created an committee to get public recommendations on police reform.

Employees at a store told officers who responded to an unrelated shoplifting case that the couple’s 4-year-old daughter had taken a doll. Ames and Harper, who was five months pregnant, didn’t know about the doll and had already driven away. Police followed them to an apartment complex.

Ames has said officers didn’t use lights or sirens before walking over to the couple’s parked car, with their 4-year-old and 1-year-old daughters also inside.

“Next thing you know, a police officer ... comes up, ‘Open the door,’ banging on the window with a gun, saying he’s gonna shoot us in the face, telling us to get out of the car,” Ames said.

In a video recorded by a resident of the apartment complex, officers can be heard yelling and cursing at the couple. No police body camera footage exists.

An officer went to the back driver’s side door but couldn’t open it because it was malfunctioning, the notice of claim said. He banged on the window and told Harper, who was holding her 1-year-old, to open the door and put her hands up. She told the officer that the door couldn’t open and that her hands were up.

A second officer then pulled his gun out and pointed it at Ames before pulling him out of the car, according to the notice of claim.

A different video begins with Ames lying on the ground as an officer handcuffs him. He’s pulled off the ground and pressed against a police car before the officer kicks one of his legs open. The claim alleged the officer kicked him so hard that Ames collapsed. He also accuses the officer of punching him in the back.

Harper says that after getting out of the car, an officer tried to grab one of her daughters to take Harper into custody. The family said the toddler was injured when the officer pulled her arm.

The couple were released after another officer arrived and defused the situation, the claim said. No one was charged.