2 brothers plead guilty to role in ex-USC player’s drug ring

 
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Two brothers who helped run a giant international drug, money laundering and gambling operation for ex-University of Southern California football player Owen “O-Dog” Hanson have pleaded guilty to federal charges.

Nathan and Andrew Dulley of Los Angeles entered pleas Thursday in San Diego to conspiracy to distribute cocaine. Each faces up to 20 years in prison.

Prosecutors say the brothers helped Hanson’s “ODOG Enterprise” traffic thousands of pounds of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and other drugs.

ODOG also ran illegal sports gambling in the U.S., Australia and Central and South America.

Authorities say Hanson began the operation while he was a USC tight end in 2004.

He was sentenced last December to 21 years in prison.

More than 20 other people also have pleaded guilty in the case.