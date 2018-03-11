FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Affidavit: 4 South Carolina family members slain were beaten

 
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (AP) — Arrest records show detectives believe four members of a South Carolina family were beaten to death in a home.

The Post and Courier of Charleston reported that arrest affidavits released Sunday said the four appeared to have died of blunt-force trauma. The Charleston County Coroner’s Office said the victims found in a home near Mount Pleasant ranged in age from 15 to 72.

More than 50 family and friends of the dead gathered in a courtroom Sunday, but the man accused of the killings refused to make a first court appearance.

Multiple media organizations reported that 22-year-old Lovequawn Matthew Shaire Scott faces murder charges in the Saturday slayings. The Post and Courier reported that Scott was related to the victims.

Officials have not discussed a possible motive for the crime.

