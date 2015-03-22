Sheriff: Airport attacker had machete, Molotov cocktails

FILE - A woman fans herself in Madrid, Spain, July 10, 2023. July has been so hot so far that scientists calculate that this month will be the hottest globally on record and likely the warmest human civilization has seen, even though there are several days left to sweat. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File)
July expected to be hottest month on record
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
FILE - Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performs on the Stravinski Hall stage at the 49th Montreux Jazz Festival, in Montreux, Switzerland on July 4, 2015. O’Connor, the gifted Irish singer-songwriter who became a superstar in her mid-20s but was known as much for her private struggles and provocative actions as for her fierce and expressive music, has died at 56. The singer's family issued a statement reported Wednesday by the BBC and RTE. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP, File)
Sinéad O’Connor dies at 56
FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023, in Washington. Giuliani is not disputing that he publicly made statements about two Georgia election workers that were defamatory and false, but he contends they were constitutionally protected statements, according to a statement filed in court. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Giuliani concedes he made false statement

Sheriff: Airport attacker had machete, Molotov cocktails

By KEVIN McGILL
 
Share

KENNER, Louisiana (AP) — A machete-wielding attacker who died hours after being shot by a sheriff’s deputy who stopped his rampage at New Orleans’ international airport had a bag loaded with Molotov cocktails, authorities say.

Richard White, 63, had been shot Friday night as he chased an unarmed Transportation Security Administration agent through a concourse full of frightened travelers — and in the direction of a sheriff’s deputy, who drew her gun and fired three times. White died Saturday afternoon.

Sheriff Newell Normand said investigators discovered White had been carrying a bag loaded with Molotov cocktails, but had dropped it in the airport. The bag contained six Mason jars with cloth wicks soaked in gasoline and that residue from smoke bombs also was found near White’s body, Normand added.

“Fortunately, he didn’t seriously injure anybody,” said Normand, speaking Saturday at a news conference at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport. He is sheriff of Jefferson Parish, a suburban New Orleans district where the airport is located.

Other news
Illustration about the rise of a dangerous fungus called Candida auris.(Illustration/Amelia Bates, Grist via AP)
Dangerous fungus is becoming more prevalent. Scientists believe climate change could be to blame
A for sale sign stands outside a single-family residence on the market on Sunday, June 18, 2023, in Denver. On Thursday, Freddie Mac reports on this week's average U.S. mortgage rates. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Average long-term US mortgage rate inches back up to 6.81%
Irish singer Sinead O’Connor stands alone while the crowd boos her at Bob Dylan’s 30th anniversary celebration in New York on Oct. 16, 1992, 13 days after she ripped a photo of Pope John Paul II during an appearance on "Saturday Night Live," left, and Pope John Paul II appears in his popemobil in Prague on April 21, 1990. More than 30 years later, her Saturday Night Live performance is remembered by some as an offensive act of desecration. But for others — including survivors of clergy sex abuse — O’Connor’s protest was prophetic, forecasting the global denomination’s public reckoning that was still to come. (AP Photo)
For clergy abuse survivors, Sinead O’Connor’s protest that offended so many was brave and prophetic

Normand said the situation could have been much worse.

“You know, sometimes, the saying: You’d rather be lucky than good. I think we were both last night to the nth degree,” he said. “I think we did a lot of things right and positive and caused certain things to happen, but by the same token — one second here, one second there — it could have been a much different outcome.”

Investigators are trying to determine the motivations of the man and the man’s family has been cooperating with the investigation, the sheriff said. When discussing the attack, Normand said at the news conference that there was a “mental health component” but didn’t elaborate on any specifics.

White was a Jehovah’s Witness and had refused “certain types of medical care,” Normand said.

Authorities also found smoke bombs and tanks of acetylene, Freon and oxygen in the trunk of his car, Normand said, but investigators didn’t know what, if anything, White intended to do with the materials. Normand said White is believed to be a former taxi driver, but added that investigators are still examining a variety of sources and databases to obtain his employment and criminal history.

The attack opened Friday evening when White sprayed unarmed TSA agents and several passengers in line at the airport security checkpoint with wasp killer insecticide, Normand said. He added that the man then drew a large machete from the waistband of his pants and a male TSA agent blocked the machete with a piece of luggage as White ran through a metal detector.

White chased TSA agent Carol Richel while swinging the machete. They were heading toward Lt. Heather Slyve of the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, who fired three times as White quickly gained ground on Richel, Normand said.

One bullet apparently went through Richel’s right upper arm and hit White. Her wound was not life-threatening and Richel showed her bandaged arm to reporters at Saturday’s news conference. She credited Slyve with saving her life.

“Officer Slyve is my hero,” Richel said.

New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu said a review of security procedures will follow, adding that such is standard after any emergency. He joined Normand and TSA Acting Administrator Mel Carraway at Saturday’s airport news conference.

The airport is owned by the city of New Orleans but located in the suburban city of Kenner in Jefferson Parish.