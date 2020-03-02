Reordered Democratic field to test Sanders in California

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Reordered Democratic field to test Sanders in California

By MICHAEL R. BLOOD
 
Share

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Four years after a bitter loss in California’s presidential primary, Bernie Sanders is banking on a comeback that could be a capstone moment for the state’s progressive wing.

Sanders declared that “the struggle continues” on the night of his 2016 loss in California to eventual nominee Hillary Clinton. He returns in 2020 as the leading Democratic candidate, with a string of recent polls showing him having a wide advantage over rivals in the state that delivers the primary season’s biggest payload of delegates.

His volunteer army is unmatched in the state, and he tallied 46 percent of the vote here in his losing 2016 run. But Sanders’ is also facing unpredictable factors, not least of which is who actually votes. Some of Sanders’ strongest supporters, including young people and Hispanics, tend to be among the least reliable voters and they are trailing other groups in mail-in ballots returned so far.

At the same time, moderate Democrats are clearing the field for South Carolina primary winner Joe Biden in an urgent attempt to stop the ascent of Sanders, a self-described democratic socialist who centrists fear could doom the party in November.

Other news
Seattle Storm coach Noelle Quinn, left, welcomes Jewell Loyd back to the bench during the second half of the team's WNBA basketball game against the Chicago Sky on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Chicago. The Storm won 83-74. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Magbegor has 17 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists, Storm snaps 10-game skid with 83-74 win over Sky
FILE - This March 23, 2023, booking photo provided by the Cheshire Police Department shows Dennis Hernandez, former UConn football player and older brother of late New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez. Dennis is now facing federal threatening and stalking charges. Authorities say he threatened to shoot up the University of Connecticut and kill three people in another state. He was ordered held after his appearance Friday, July 28, 2023, in a Hartford federal court. (Cheshire Police Department via AP, File)
Aaron Hernandez’s brother now facing federal charges over alleged threatening messages
Lee Hodges tees off on the fourth hole during the second round of the 3M Open golf tournament at Tournament Players Club on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Blaine, Minn. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Lee Hodges leads the 3M Open, while Justin Thomas misses the cut to hurt his playoff hopes

Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg are backing Biden after ending their campaigns. California billionaire Tom Steyer exited the race Saturday.

State election rules intended to increase participation make it likely that ballot-counting could continue for weeks in close contests. Another unknown: untested former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, who has spent tens of millions of dollars in advertising in the most populous state, is on the ballot for the first time on Super Tuesday, when California is among 14 states with presidential contests.

Four years ago, many Sanders supporters were dejected after his defeat and suspicious of an election process they believe tilted unfairly to Clinton. But his sprawling volunteer corps regrouped, and a candidate once considered on the political fringe has this year accumulated more delegates than any other Democrat so far.

“We were so mistreated at the (2016 Democratic) convention, for him to win California, it would basically thrill us,” said Michael Thaller, a former chair of the California Democratic Party’s Progressive Caucus and longtime Sanders supporter.

The swift reordering of the Democratic contest could provide an opening for Biden, who has been lagging in state polls. And he might have another hidden advantage: California prides itself on being the birthplace of the next great thing, but in politics, its voters sometimes look backward and favor the familiar.

For example, in the 2008 Democratic presidential primary, California delivered a comfortable victory for Clinton, who eventually lost the nomination to Barack Obama.

Sanders has long considered California among the critical early states, and he capped the California primary campaign with a pair of large rallies Sunday in San Jose and Los Angeles. But his rivals are looking for delegates, too. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren is expected to speak Monday in a heavily Hispanic neighborhood near Los Angeles, and Biden planned to be back Tuesday.

President Donald Trump, who lost California by over 4 million votes in 2016, faces only token opposition Tuesday. Meanwhile, congressional and legislative candidates fanned out pursuing votes, including in a series of contested U.S. House districts that could play into control of Congress.

It’s possible the primary could attract about half of the state’s nearly 21 million registered voters. Early voting began in February, and about 22 percent of 16 million mail-in ballots had been returned as of Monday, according to nonpartisan Political Data Inc. Anyone who already voted for Klobuchar, Buttigieg or Steyer can’t change their vote.

The long-running tension between the Democratic Party’s progressive wing and its center-left establishment has defined the presidential contest again, as it has for years in many races in California. A Sanders victory would signal a continuing shift to the political left in which voters embrace his “revolution” that includes tuition-free college, breaking up big banks and revamping an economy that has produced a yawning divide between the very wealthy and workaday Americans.

The big change from 2016?

Sanders has made inroads with people of color, especially Hispanics, said Sanders pollster Ben Tulchin. In Nevada, support from Latinos, black people and union members, among others, helped him handily win the caucuses.

“We’ve put together a multiracial, diverse coalition that is putting Bernie in a strong position” to win California and a trove of delegates, Tulchin said.

California has more than 400 delegates on the line, the most of any state, which are partly divvied up in what amounts to 53 separate elections in congressional districts. A candidate must win 15 percent of the vote in a district to qualify for at least one delegate.

Sanders has pushed back against suggestions that his agenda is pulling the party too far from the center.

“I don’t think so, I honestly don’t,” the Vermont senator told California Democrats at a convention last year.

Progressive activist and Sanders supporter Joe Macaluso said the senator’s strong standing in the state was the culmination of years of political organizing. The result: a broad grassroots movement that’s battle-tested from the 2016 campaign.

“This is group of experienced activists and organizers in California that ... money can’t buy,” Macaluso said.