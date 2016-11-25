Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Tennessee State students helping assess bridge safety

 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Engineering students from Tennessee State University and their professors are studying five bridges around the Nashville Fairgrounds to assess their structural integrity.

The university says the findings will be submitted to city structural engineers to help determine future use of the bridges.

The dean of the College of Engineering, Keith Hargrove, says the students are participating as part of Mayor Megan Barry’s efforts to involve more high school and college students in real-world projects to enhance skills and employability.

The project is taking two months, with a final report expected to be submitted to the city by Dec. 15.

A field engineer from the fairgrounds project management team is overseeing the students’ and their professors’ work. Jonathon Schneider of the project management team says the students are giving a preliminary assessment to be approved by the fairgrounds’ structural engineer.