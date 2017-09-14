FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Police: Father, 85, stabs son after argument

 
Share

MANCHESTER, N.J. (AP) — Police say an 85-year-old New Jersey man stabbed his son in the stomach with a large knife after an argument between the two.

Police Capt. Todd Malland says officers were called to a Manchester Township home around 6 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a stabbing.

He says 58-year-old John Brescia had disarmed his father, Victor, and secured himself in the home before officers arrived.

The son was hospitalized with injuries that Malland says do not appear to be life threatening. Malland says the two had argued the night before the stabbing.

Victor Brescia has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose.

It wasn’t immediately known if he has an attorney and a phone message wasn’t immediately return.