Police: Father, 85, stabs son after argument

MANCHESTER, N.J. (AP) — Police say an 85-year-old New Jersey man stabbed his son in the stomach with a large knife after an argument between the two.

Police Capt. Todd Malland says officers were called to a Manchester Township home around 6 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a stabbing.

He says 58-year-old John Brescia had disarmed his father, Victor, and secured himself in the home before officers arrived.

The son was hospitalized with injuries that Malland says do not appear to be life threatening. Malland says the two had argued the night before the stabbing.

Victor Brescia has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose.

It wasn’t immediately known if he has an attorney and a phone message wasn’t immediately return.