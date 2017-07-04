Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lawsuit alleges bullying led to suicides by 2 Missouri teens

 
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A parent has sued the Blue Springs School District alleging an unchecked culture of bullying contributed to the suicides of one student and the subsequent suicide of that student’s best friend.

The Kansas City Star reported http://bit.ly/2td5T2C the lawsuit filed last week says the two teenage boys were bullied, harassed and discriminated at one of the middle schools and a high school. The lawsuit filed by Rebecca Lewis accuses the school district of violating anti-bullying laws by downplaying complaints.

School officials were not available for comment. But the district’s attorney, Steve Coronado, says his office would investigate and defend the claims as appropriate.

His office requested on Friday that the lawsuit be transferred from Jackson County Circuit Court to federal court because of alleged violations of federal law.

