Police: Former school booster club president stole $20,000

WILTON, Conn. (AP) — The former president of a Connecticut high school booster club is accused of embezzling more than $20,000 from the organization.

Police have charged 50-year-old Brian Colburn, of Wilton, with larceny and forgery.

Police say Friday’s arrest stemmed from a complaint received in May from the Wilton High School football program.

They say an investigation found that Colburn, who became president of the club in 2016, had diverted money from the club’s accounts into his personal accounts, then created phony bank statements to try and cover up the embezzlement.

Colburn is free on a $50,000 bond and is due in court on Aug. 19. He did not return a phone message seeking comment.