FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

China suggests sanctions relief for N. Korea after US summit

 
Share

BEIJING (AP) — China suggested Tuesday that the U.N. Security Council consider suspending or lifting sanctions against North Korea if the country is in compliance with U.N. resolutions and making progress in diplomatic negotiations.

Hours after talks between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump in Singapore, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said the Security Council’s sanctions against North Korea were designed to be adjusted and could be suspended or lifted in accordance with the North’s actions.

The Security Council could consider loosening or lifting sanctions on North Korea “in accordance with the compliance of the (North Korean) side and the development of the situation,” Geng said at a daily briefing in Beijing.

“Sanctions are not an end,” he said. “We believe the Security Council should make efforts to support the diplomatic efforts at the present time.”

Other news
Chicago White Sox's Jake Burger watches his home run against the Cleveland Guardians during the fifth inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
Naylor drives in 3, Bibee pitches into 7th inning as Guardians beat White Sox 6-3
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras embraces Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ as Contreras leaves the game after being hit by Happ's bat during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 27, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
Cubs beat Cardinals 10-3 after a testy start to get back to .500
FILE - Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin speaks during a news conference with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley at the Pentagon in Washington, on July 18, 2023. Austin met with Papua New Guinea leaders on Thursday, July 27, 2023 to discuss developing the Pacific Island nation’s military strength and deepening security ties, as the United States competes with China for influence in the Indo-Pacific region. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
Australian prime minister is confident the US will deliver nuclear-powered submarines

The Chinese position echoes comments made by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who called for a lifting of sanctions during a May visit to Pyongyang, North Korea’s capital. U.S. officials believe that harsh sanctions have been instrumental in the “maximum pressure campaign” to bring Kim to the negotiating table.

Trump ruled out immediate sanctions relief for North Korea after his meeting with Kim, saying it would come “when we are sure that the nukes are no longer a factor.”

China, North Korea’s main ally, accounts for more than 90 percent of the isolated country’s trade, and China’s participation is widely seen as crucial for international sanctions to have any bite. Bilateral trade has plunged in recent months as China ratcheted up enforcement of the increasingly tough restrictions ordered over the North’s missile and nuclear weapons tests.

In the past, China has been accused of skirting sanctions to prop up the North Korean government — an accusation it vigorously denies. Geng said Tuesday that China has been following the U.N. sanctions resolutions “comprehensively, accurately and strictly.”

But Trump suggested that China has already been relaxing trade controls.

“Over the last two months the border is more open than it was when we first started,” Trump told reporters in Singapore.