9 rescued from Poudre River; Raft overturns on Roaring Fork

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Firefighters say they rescued nine people from the Poudre (POO'-dur) River in northern Colorado after getting reports of rafters in trouble.

The Poudre Fire Authority said eight people were rescued off a small island in the river in LaPorte Thursday and a ninth person was found in a tree in the river. One was flown by helicopter to the hospital.

In western Colorado, six people were thrown from their raft after it overturned in the Roaring Fork River on Thursday. The Glenwood Springs Post Independent reports two were able to swim to shore nearby. A helicopter and ground crews searched for the others for about an hour before they were found a distance downstream.

Glenwood Springs Fire Chief Gary Tillotson said none of the rafters were injured and all were wearing life jackets.