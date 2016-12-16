Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Many state Republican parties made changes to their rules ahead of the 2020 election by adding more winner-take-all contests and requiring candidates to earn higher percentages of the vote to claim any delegates. Those changes all benefit a frontrunner, a position Trump has held despite his mounting legal peril, blame for his party's lackluster performance in the 2022 elections and the turbulent years of his presidency. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
People carry an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

1 dead, several hurt in fire at migrant center near Paris

 
PARIS (AP) — French police are investigating a fire that broke out in a migrant workers’ center near Paris that left one person dead, a dozen injured and forced the evacuation of 300 people.

Investigators have yet to determine the cause, but France’s presidency issued a statement saying the incident had “a criminal origin.”

Nanterre prosecutors’ office said the fire started around 3:30 a.m. Friday in the suburb of Boulogne-Billancourt, west of Paris.

The Paris firefighters’ press office said six people rescued with ladders were saved “from a certain death” and around a dozen people suffered minor injuries from inhaling toxic smoke. Nearly 300 people were evacuated and the fire was quickly extinguished.

Paris firefighters said three people were seriously injured when they jumped out of the building’s upper windows to escape the flames. It was unclear whether the person who died was among those three.

Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve promised to investigate and expressed solidarity with the victims in a message posted on Twitter.

