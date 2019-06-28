FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
James fires England to a 1-0 win over Denmark
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras is hit by the bat as Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ follows through on a swing during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 27, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
Catcher Contreras hit in the head
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Still cooking: 33 years and counting for Clara Hicks

By JAN SWOOPE
 
Share

COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) — Clara Hicks still remembers the day she learned of a job opening for line cook at Harveys Restaurant in downtown Columbus.

“I just went to the unemployment office and they told me, and I went down to talk to John Bean,” she recounted. Nothing unique in it — except that it was 33 years ago, and Hicks is still at Harveys. The restaurant had only been open about a year when she joined the staff in 1986. Co-workers and management helped her celebrate the anniversary June 6. In an industry accustomed to turnover, Hicks is a valued mainstay.

“She’s kind of like our MVP,” said Harveys Columbus Executive Chef Jonathan Boyd. “Everything kind of goes through her. I could go on and on about how many items she preps. Her hands touch more product in this building than anyone else.”

Some of those signature menu favorites include the restaurant’s bread pudding, five varieties of quiche and its famous creamy chicken noodle soup.

Other news
Smoke is seen from a freight ship in the North Sea, about 27 kilometers (17 miles) north of the Dutch island of Ameland, Thursday, July 27, 2023. A cargo ship packed with nearly 3,000 cars was still ablaze Thursday close to a world-renowned bird habitat off the Dutch coast as firefighters and salvage crews waited for the flames to subside before attempting to board the vessel. (Kustwacht Nederland/Coast Guard Netherlands via AP)
Salvage crews wait for chance to board a freighter burning for 2 days off the Dutch coast
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Adidas to release second batch of Yeezy sneakers after breakup with Ye
This photo taken by drone shows the remains of a passenger boat that capsized in Binangonan, Rizal province, Philippines on, Friday, July 28, 2023. The small Philippine ferry turned upside down when passengers suddenly crowded to one side in panic as fierce winds pummeled the wooden vessel, leaving several people dead while others were rescued, officials said Friday. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Philippine ferry was overloaded when it flipped over, leaving 27 dead, official says

Born and raised in Columbus, Hicks — one of 11 children — first learned her way around a kitchen by watching her mom, “a great cook.” It was perhaps no surprise that she and her five sisters all went into food service at well-known Columbus restaurants.

“They are all great cooks,” said Hicks, noting that the combined talents really set the standard high at family dinners and holiday gatherings.

She takes pride in her longevity and her role at the restaurant. That includes helping new kitchen staff acclimate.

“I play a major role in leading when all the new people come in; I have to show them the ropes,” she said. “They ask me a lot of questions.”

Ashley Wilson is human resource director of the Eat With Us Group, which encompasses Harveys, The Grill, Sweet Peppers Deli and Bulldog Burger restaurants in Mississippi and Alabama (plus Smackers Frozen Yogurt in Columbus).

“But before that, I started out as a server (at Harveys) in 2011,” she explained. She worked with Hicks. “Miss Clara is one of the sweetest people you will ever meet. You can ask her a question 15 times and she’s going to give the same sweet answer.”

For more than three decades, Hicks has adapted to changes in the food service industry. A primary one, she said, is the way staff is set up and the way the food and kitchen are organized now. She chuckled about the paper-food tickets-on-a-spinning-wheel of years gone by.

“Now we’re computerized,” she said.

For the restaurant, Hicks is a knowledgeable resource.

Harveys General Manager Pat Donahue said, “She’s been a phenomenal part of our success. She’s the kind of person you just love to have on your staff because she cares so much about it.”

“For a chef, it’s like a once in a lifetime thing to have an employee that’s been with (the establishment) so long,” said Boyd. “She can tell you almost anything. She’s my Harveys dictionary. And she doesn’t just prep, she takes ownership of what she does. You cannot teach that. I think that’s why Miss Clara is so important here — you can’t teach someone to have that level of responsibility and skill.”

Hicks was just 24 years old when she joined the Harveys family. She looks forward to many more years.

She remarked, “I like what I’m doing, and I’m working with some good people.”

If there’s a secret to her career longevity, Hicks said it’s “to just stay motivated and be the best that you can be at what you’re doing. Just be good at it — and come in with a positive attitude.”

___

Information from: The Commercial Dispatch, http://www.cdispatch.com