Historic Savannah restaurant damaged by fire may reopen soon

 
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A popular Georgia restaurant housed in one of Savannah’s 18th century mansions plans to partially reopen soon after a fire caused extensive damage to the building during the holidays.

Investigators traced the Dec. 27 fire to a Christmas tree in an upstairs ballroom of the Olde Pink House in downtown Savannah. The restaurant is in a Georgian mansion built in 1771.

General manager Craig Jeffries tells WTOC-TV he hopes to have at least part of the restaurant open before the end of January. He says the fire damaged roughly 15 percent of the restaurant’s 16,000 square feet (1,480 sq. meters).

Meanwhile, Jeffries says he’s received numerous phone calls from other Savannah restaurants offering his employees temporary work until the Olde Pink House reopens.

