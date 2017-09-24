Man charged months after woman found dead outside apartments

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a 19-year-old woman whose body was found in the courtyard of an apartment complex last November.

The Springfield News-Leader reports the man was charged Friday with tampering with evidence and abandoning a corpse for leaving Camille Crews’ body outside the Springfield apartments.

Surveillance footage shows the man dragging what appears to be Crews’ body. Court records say the suspect told police that he met Crews online and spent the evening drinking and having sex before falling asleep. The man told police he woke up to find Crews dead.

Crews’ mother, Serena Latham, says she is disappointed that the man isn’t facing more serious charges, such as manslaughter.

