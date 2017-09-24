FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Man charged months after woman found dead outside apartments

 
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a 19-year-old woman whose body was found in the courtyard of an apartment complex last November.

The Springfield News-Leader reports the man was charged Friday with tampering with evidence and abandoning a corpse for leaving Camille Crews’ body outside the Springfield apartments.

Surveillance footage shows the man dragging what appears to be Crews’ body. Court records say the suspect told police that he met Crews online and spent the evening drinking and having sex before falling asleep. The man told police he woke up to find Crews dead.

Crews’ mother, Serena Latham, says she is disappointed that the man isn’t facing more serious charges, such as manslaughter.

