North Dakota mulls outlawing car smoking with kids

 
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s House is considering legislation that would bar drivers from smoking in the car if they have a passenger younger than 9.

Fargo Democratic Rep. Pamela Anderson’s measure would allow police to pull over anyone seen smoking with young children in the car and fine them $25.

A hearing on the measure was scheduled Monday. The full House will consider it later.

Anderson says child safety outweighs adults’ personal freedoms. She says secondhand smoke in confined spaces such as a car a health threat to children.

The American Lung Association says at least eight states have similar laws.