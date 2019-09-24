FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
The Latest: Tornado destroys barn, does damage near Willcox

 
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The Latest on Arizona weather (all times local):

3 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Tucson has confirmed that a small tornado touched down near Willcox late Monday when wet and windy weather hit southeastern Arizona.

Storms were from remnants of the since-downgraded Hurricane Lorena.

Meteorologists say the tornado had wind speeds between 86 and 110 mph.

It destroyed a barn in Willcox, flipped three mobile homes and downed some power lines but there were no reports of any injuries.

On Tuesday, crews in Cochise County were cleaning up after it caused damage and power outages in the area.

---

10:35 a.m.

Much of Arizona continues to feel the effects of wet and windy weather from remnants of since-downgraded Hurricane Lorena.

Southeastern Arizona including Tucson and parts of south-central Arizona including metro Phoenix remained under flash flood watches midday Tuesday as authorities warned drivers to stay out of flooded crossings.

The National Weather Service issued a severe tornado warning for sparsely populated remote desert areas near Sells in Pima County west of Tucson, citing 60 mph (96 kph) winds and quarter-size hail.

The weather service earlier said a “possible tornado” flipped three mobile homes and downed power lines in Willcox Monday night.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

---

8:45 a.m.

Much of south-central and southeastern Arizona was under flash flood watches Tuesday as residents in some areas cleaned up after winds downed trees and lightning struck at least two homes in metro Phoenix.

No injuries were reported from those storm-related incidents Monday.

Flash flood watches at midmorning Tuesday included Phoenix and Tucson and extended from Wickenburg in northwestern Maricopa County to the state’s southeastern corner.

Lightning strikes of homes were reported late Monday in Phoenix and Surprise, and wind snapped a tree at a Scottsdale home, sending part of it into the house’s kitchen.

Crews earlier Monday rescued people from several vehicles stuck in flooded unbridged crossings.

In Willcox in Cochise County, winds Monday night damaged several homes and snapped power poles.