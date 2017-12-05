San Felipe Pueblo changes name of casino to ‘Black Mesa’

SAN FELIPE PUEBLO, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico Native American pueblo between Albuquerque and Santa Fe is changing the name of its casino.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports San Felipe Pueblo on Monday officially change the name of its casino from San Felipe Casino to Black Mesa Casino.

General Manager Steve Penhall says as part of a $12 million remodeling and rebranding effort by the pueblo, the nearby San Felipe Travel Center also has been renamed Black Mesa Travel Center.

Penhall says many tribal members wanted to give the casino a name more relevant to the pueblo. He says there’s a Black Mesa on pueblo land that’s “very culturally significant” to the tribe.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, there are 13 summits in New Mexico called “Black Mesa.” The most famous is Black Mesa on San Ildefonso Pueblo.

___

Information from: The Santa Fe New Mexican, http://www.sfnewmexican.com