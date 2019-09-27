Man who drowned in northern Colorado lake identified

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Investigators have released the name of a man who died after he was pulled from a lake in northern Colorado.

The Coloradoan reports 76-year-old David Doft washed ashore at Dowdy Lake northwest of Fort Collins on Sept. 17. Emergency responders performed CPR, but Doft died at a hospital shortly after he was airlifted.

His death has been ruled an accidental drowning.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office says Doft was not wearing a life jacket when he was found.

Information from: Fort Collins Coloradoan, http://www.coloradoan.com