FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Police ID body of woman found at dumpsite 33 years ago

 
Share

CORBIN, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky State Police say DNA testing has confirmed the identity of a body found in a refrigerator at a dumpsite 33 years ago.

Police say in a statement that Espy Regina Black-Pilgrim from Spindale, North Carolina, was the woman found in Knox County in 1985.

Detectives determined her identity after one of her relatives saw a social media post about the unsolved case and called police to say they thought it could her. The statement says police traveled to North Carolina to take DNA samples from Black-Pilgrim’s children and the comparison was a match.

Police have said the woman may have been trying to get a ride to North Carolina at a truck stop the day before she was killed.

Detectives say the investigation into her death is ongoing.