Judge suppresses some evidence in human bone theft case

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A judge has granted a defense motion to suppress some evidence in the case of a Connecticut man charged with stealing human remains from a Massachusetts cemetery for what prosecutors allege was religious purposes.

The Telegram & Gazette reports that a judge ruled that 34-year-old Amador Medina, of Hartford, should have been advised of his Miranda rights before talking to police after his arrest in December 2015. The judge also ruled that evidence found during a search of Medina’s home based on those statements should be dismissed.

Authorities say Medina stole human bones from two family mausoleums in Worcester’s Hope Cemetery. He pleaded not guilty.

Medina told police he was a priest in Palo Mayombe, an Afro-Caribbean religion.

A spokesman for the district attorney says the office is reviewing the ruling.

