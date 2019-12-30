Aurora police veteran named interim chief as Metz retires

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Aurora police veteran named interim chief as Metz retires

 
Share

AURORA, Colo. (AP) —

Aurora on Monday tapped a 24-year police department veteran to be interim chief, days after a deputy chief involved in the handling of an officer found drunk in his cruiser withdrew from consideration.

Division Chief Vanessa Wilson will head the department while a search is conducted to replace Chief Nick Metz, who is retiring. Wilson said she will apply for the chief’s position, Sentinel Colorado reported.

Deputy Police Chief Paul O’Keefe informed the city Dec. 24 he wouldn’t serve as interim chief and would retire on March 31 after 24 years with the department.

Other news
In this photo provided by the Australian Defence Force an Australian Army MRH-90 Taipan helicopter from the School of Army Aviation prepares to take off from Ballina airport, Ballina, Australia, Feb 27, 2022, during Operation Flood Assist 2022. Four air crew were missing after an Australian Army helicopter ditched into waters off the Queensland state coast during joint U.S.-Australian military exercises, officials said on Saturday, July 29, 2023. (Mr Bradley Richardson/ADF via AP)
4 air crew members are missing after Australian army helicopter ditched off Australia’s coast
FILE - Fans watch a race before the 141st running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., May 2, 2015. Racing will resume at Churchill Downs in September 2023 with no changes being made after a review of surfaces and safety protocols in the wake of 12 horse deaths, including seven in the days leading up to the Kentucky Derby in May. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Churchill Downs to resume racing at fall meet with no changes after horse deaths
FILE - In this April 22, 1952, file photo, U.S. Soldiers watch the mushroom cloud from the atomic explosion at Yucca Flat in Nevada. There were more than 1,000 atomic tests in Nevada's desert between 1951 and 1992, including about 100 above the ground. The blasts ushered in a new era of Nevada history that previously had been relegated to the perceived uncouth behavior of gambling, prostitution and easy divorces. (AP Photo, File)
Nuclear weapons are real, contrary to conspiracy theory about archival test footage

O’Keefe was the first person to respond after Agent Nathan Meier was found passed out March 29 in a running, unmarked cruiser that was parked in a median near Buckley Air Force Base.

Police have said the incident was initially treated as a medical situation and a DUI investigation was not conducted. Meier, 48, later acknowledged drinking vodka to the point of memory loss while on duty.

KCNC-TV reported that Meier remained on the job despite recommendations from internal panels to fire him. Meier had been temporarily suspended and demoted.

Metz is retiring at year’s end. He worked for the Seattle Police Department for more than 30 years before coming to Aurora in 2015.

City Manager Jim Twombly will appoint the next chief.