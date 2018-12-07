FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Rockefeller estate, 1-room school house eyed for registers

 
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The Rockefeller family estate north of New York City and a one-room school house in a remote town on the edge of the Adirondacks are among 16 properties and districts recommended for the State and National Registers of Historic Places.

The New York State Board for Historic Preservation released a list of the nominations for inclusion on the registers, which can help preservation and restoration efforts through government grants.

The nominations include the Rockefeller country estate at Pocantico Hills in Westchester County and Dresden District School No. 2, a rural one-room school house erected around 1880 between Lake George and Lake Champlain.

Other nominees include the Schoharie (skoh-HAYR'-ee) Village Historic District, located in a rural upstate area settled by refugee Palatine Germans in the early 18th century.