RFK Jr., actress Hines wed at Kennedy compound

HYANNIS, Mass. (AP) — Robert Kennedy Jr. and “Curb Your Enthusiasm” actress Cheryl Hines are now husband and wife.

The couple married Saturday before family and friends gathered at the Kennedy compound in Hyannis Port on Cape Cod.

The 60-year-old Robert Kennedy is an environmental lawyer and activist who lives in New York. He is son of the late Sen. Robert F. Kennedy and nephew of President John F. Kennedy and the late Sen. Edward Kennedy. It is his third marriage.

The 48-year-old Hines has been nominated twice for Emmys for her role playing Larry David’s wife on HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”