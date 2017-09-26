FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Netflix CEO Reed Hastings donates $5M to alma mater Bowdoin

 
BRUNSWICK, Maine (AP) — Netflix chief executive officer and Bowdoin College graduate Reed Hastings says he’s donating $5 million to the school to help traditionally underrepresented students graduate.

The “Thrive” program offers academic assistance for low-income students and first-generation students at the Brunswick-area college. The Portland Press Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2xCsNm8 ) Hastings will work with four educators to develop the program and will meet annually with students in Thrive.

Bowdoin President Clayton Rose says Hastings’ gift will make it possible to work with students who often have difficulties in transitioning to college.

Information from: Portland Press Herald, http://www.pressherald.com