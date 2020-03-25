Canada imposes mandatory self-isolation for those returning

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Canada imposes mandatory self-isolation for those returning

By ROB GILLIES
 
Share

TORONTO (AP) — Canada imposed mandatory self-isolation Wednesday for those returning to Canada under the Quarantine Act.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland initially said the system would begin at midnight Wednesday and require 14 days of isolation. But several hours later, government officials said the quarantine order had been in effect for more than 12 hours already.

“It will be a legal obligation for people entering Canada from outside Canada,” Freeland said. “Essential workers are excluded.”

Freeland said penalties would be announced later.

Other news
Seattle Storm coach Noelle Quinn, left, welcomes Jewell Loyd back to the bench during the second half of the team's WNBA basketball game against the Chicago Sky on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Chicago. The Storm won 83-74. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Magbegor has 17 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists, Storm snaps 10-game skid with 83-74 win over Sky
FILE - This March 23, 2023, booking photo provided by the Cheshire Police Department shows Dennis Hernandez, former UConn football player and older brother of late New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez. Dennis is now facing federal threatening and stalking charges. Authorities say he threatened to shoot up the University of Connecticut and kill three people in another state. He was ordered held after his appearance Friday, July 28, 2023, in a Hartford federal court. (Cheshire Police Department via AP, File)
Aaron Hernandez’s brother now facing federal charges over alleged threatening messages
Lee Hodges tees off on the fourth hole during the second round of the 3M Open golf tournament at Tournament Players Club on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Blaine, Minn. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Lee Hodges leads the 3M Open, while Justin Thomas misses the cut to hurt his playoff hopes

More than a million Canadians and permanent residents returned to Canada between March 14 to March 20, according to Canada Border Services.

Truck drivers and health care workers crossing the border are exempted from the quarantine act and Canada and the United States already closed their common border for all non-essential travel. Canada relies on cross border trade for essential goods like food and medicine.

Freeland said people who have already returned should be self-isolating at home already, noting it is critical to protect the health of Canadians and ultimately to ensure that the country’s economic rebound comes more quickly.

“If we can flatten the curve then we can go back to normal life more quickly,” she said.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also announced his government will offer $2,000 Canadian (US$1,395) a month, for the next four months, for workers who lose their income as a result of the pandemic.

Trudeau said Canada is facing a once in a generation challenge and noted a million Canadians applied for employment insurance in a week.

“Help is on the way,” Trudeau said.

Trudeau said if a Canadian loses their job because of COVID-19 — whether they are full-time, contract or self-employed — the new benefit is available. He said it also covers a person who is sick or quarantined, or looking after someone sick. Workers still employed but not receiving income because of the crisis are eligible.

His government also it would implemented long-promised tax credits for newspapers where they can can claim on up to 25% of wages.

Trudeau made the remarks outside his residence, where he is in isolation after his wife tested positive for the virus. He says his wife is doing “much much better” and he and his kids have no symptoms.

Canada is now testing 10,000 people a day and has tested more than 142,000 people. Canada has more than 3,336 confirmed cases and at least 35 deaths.

In the Atlantic Coast province of Newfoundland, 44 of the province’s 67 cases are linked to a funeral home in St. John’s, where an individual who tested positive attended visitations at some point between March 15 and 17.

The Pacific Coast province of British Columbia government, meanwhile, is suspending evictions and offering a $500 monthly rebate to help renters and landlords during the COVID-19 pandemic.